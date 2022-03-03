Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Conduent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Conduent by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Conduent by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

