Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 3,682 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.31. 118,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.68. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.