Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

