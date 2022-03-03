Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 5225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara in the third quarter worth $47,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

