Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 10,733 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.45% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAUG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $1,199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $37.08 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.