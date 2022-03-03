Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 552 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $655.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $700.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.37. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

