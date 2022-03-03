Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 112,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $155,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

