Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.69. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

