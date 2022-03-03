Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.