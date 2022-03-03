Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.