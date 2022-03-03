Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $415.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

