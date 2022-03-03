Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

