Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

