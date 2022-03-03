Cetera Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

