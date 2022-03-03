Cetera Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

