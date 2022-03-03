Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQH. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

