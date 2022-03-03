Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 16,362 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.30% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YLD opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

