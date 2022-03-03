Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of APPS opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

