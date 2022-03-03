Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.41% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

FSMB opened at $20.40 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

