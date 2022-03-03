Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Waters were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $315.78 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

