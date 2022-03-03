Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,258 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

