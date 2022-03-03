Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,352 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

