Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,246 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $90.74 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $77.23 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

