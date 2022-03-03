Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $175.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

