ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 578,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

