Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.