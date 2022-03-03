Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $135.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $105.88 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average is $131.80.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

