Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

Chevron stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.16. 209,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $300.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $155.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

