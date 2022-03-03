Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $483.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,779. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $332.67 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

