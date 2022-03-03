Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $985,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 175,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

