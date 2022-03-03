Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 10,697 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 153,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,821. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.47%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

