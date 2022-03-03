Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 126,674 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,674 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for 2.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $57,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after buying an additional 268,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 863,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,829. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.