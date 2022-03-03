Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 69,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,444 shares.The stock last traded at $5.14 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $613.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 220.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 111,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 712.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,238 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.