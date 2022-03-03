China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Greenridge Global raised their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $81.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.