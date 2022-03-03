China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 566,266 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

