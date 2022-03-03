CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Short Interest Update

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 672.9% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHPM opened at $10.17 on Thursday. CHP Merger has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CHP Merger by 1,161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,166,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,308 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 311.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,025,712 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 759,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 408,309 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 20.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,076,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

