Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Underweight

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. 923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $22,913,304.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

