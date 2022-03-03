CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,057 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $204,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.56. 34,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,779. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average of $244.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

