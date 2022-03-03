CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,432 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 445,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,854,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.