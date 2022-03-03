CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,758,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $22.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,474.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,539.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,715.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

