CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 46,691.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.30. 6,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,084. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.