CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 850,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,084,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

