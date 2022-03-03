CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 99,249 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,624.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

NYSE:WMS traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $124.08. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

