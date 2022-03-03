CIBC Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.29.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$48.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$49.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

