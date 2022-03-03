CIBC Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.29.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$48.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$49.25.

3 Stocks Set to Double
About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.