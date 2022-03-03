CIMIC Group (OTC:LGTHF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of CIMIC Group (OTC:LGTHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC:LGTHF opened at $15.72 on Monday. CIMIC Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.
About CIMIC Group
