Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 206,177 Shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Gores Holdings VIII worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 559,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 327,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 284,977 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

