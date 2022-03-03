Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 273,238 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1,324.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

