Citigroup Raises ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $17.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of CHPT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

