Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 76.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Citizens by 173.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Citizens in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.