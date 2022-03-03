Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Citizens stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78.
Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
