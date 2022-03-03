Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,012,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CETY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 101,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,355. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
